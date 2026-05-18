۲۸ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ - ۱۰:۳۶

سینه بیستون مأمن بزرگترین سنگ نوشته تاریخ پر افتخار ایران در جهان

سینه بیستون مأمن بزرگترین سنگ نوشته تاریخ پر افتخار ایران در جهان

کتیبه و نقش برجسته داریوش هخامنشی که قدمت آن به ۵۲۰ سال قبل از میلاد بر می‌گردد، به عنوان بزرگترین سنگ نوشته و میراث بشری ثبت شده جهان در یونسکو با سه زبان فارسی باستان، ایلامی نو و اکدی داستان پیروزی داریوش کبیر بر بردیای دروغین را روایت می‌کند. این سند پر افتخار ایران زمین طولانی ترین کتیبه‌ای در دنیا است که به زبان فارسی نگاشته شده و کلید کشف زبان‌های بابلی، آشوری و همه زبان‌های نوشته شده به خط میخی است.

دریافت 159 MB

The inscription and bas-relief of Darius the Achaemenid,  dating back to 520 BC, is the largest petroglyph and a UNESCO-registered human heritage in the world. In three languages: ancient Persian, Neo-Elamite, and Akkadian, it tells the story of Darius the Great' victory over Gaumata, the usurping king.

This magnificent document of ancient Iran is the longest inscription in the world written in Persian and is the key to discovering all languages ​​ written in cuneiform script including Babylonian and Assyrian.

انتهای پیام/

کد خبر 1405022801943
مهدی خالوندی
دبیر محمد آوخ

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