سینه بیستون مأمن بزرگترین سنگ نوشته تاریخ پر افتخار ایران در جهان

The inscription and bas-relief of Darius the Achaemenid, dating back to 520 BC, is the largest petroglyph and a UNESCO-registered human heritage in the world. In three languages: ancient Persian, Neo-Elamite, and Akkadian, it tells the story of Darius the Great' victory over Gaumata, the usurping king.

This magnificent document of ancient Iran is the longest inscription in the world written in Persian and is the key to discovering all languages ​​ written in cuneiform script including Babylonian and Assyrian.

انتهای پیام/