کاروانسرایی جهانی ایستاده به تماشای شکوه بیستون

Bisotoun Shah Abbasi Caravanserai was registered in 2023 along with 53 other Persian Caravanserais in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is the 3rd UNESCO World Heritage site from Kermanshah Province.
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کاروانسرای شاهعباسی بیستون در سال ۲۰۲۳ به همراه پرونده کاروانسراهای ایران در فهرست میراث جهانی یونسکو به ثبت رسید تا سومین میراث بشری استان کرمانشاه نام گیرد.
Bisotoun Shah Abbasi Caravanserai was registered in 2023 along with 53 other Persian Caravanserais in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is the 3rd UNESCO World Heritage site from Kermanshah Province.
انتهای پیام/
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