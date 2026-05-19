۲۹ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ - ۰۸:۱۵

کاروانسرایی جهانی ایستاده به تماشای شکوه بیستون

کاروانسرایی جهانی ایستاده به تماشای شکوه بیستون

کاروانسرای شاه‌عباسی بیستون در سال ۲۰۲۳ به همراه پرونده کاروانسراهای ایران در فهرست میراث جهانی یونسکو به ثبت رسید تا سومین میراث بشری استان کرمانشاه نام گیرد.

دریافت 167 MB

Bisotoun Shah Abbasi  Caravanserai was registered in 2023 along with 53 other Persian Caravanserais in the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is the 3rd UNESCO World Heritage site from Kermanshah Province.

انتهای پیام/

کد خبر 1405022902073
مهدی خالوندی
دبیر محمد آوخ

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